Shohei Ohtani's historic two-way show leads Dodgers to World Series berth

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani is awarded the MVP of the NLCS after game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Oct 17, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani delivered a historic two-way performance and powered Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over Milwaukee Brewers in the Major League Baseball (MLB) match here at the Dodger Stadium on Friday.

The victory helped the Dodgers complete a 4-0 series sweep and secure their place in the World Series.

The 31-year-old Japanese superstar stunned fans by hitting three towering home runs and striking out 10 batters in a dominant display rarely seen in MLB history. Ohtani added home runs in the first, fourth, and seventh innings.

Ohtani became the first pitcher since 1942 to hit three home runs in a single game, achieving the feat that was last managed by Jim Tobin of the Boston Braves.

His powerful hitting display included a 446-foot homer and a 469-foot blast that bounced out of the stadium, breaking an eight-game home run drought in emphatic fashion. His combination of elite pitching and explosive offence set a new MLB postseason record.

This latest achievement adds to Ohtani’s remarkable resume, following a 2024 season in which he became the first player in league history to record both 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

His performance was crucial in sending the Dodgers to their second straight World Series, where they will face either the Toronto Blue Jays or the Seattle Mariners, who currently lead their series 3-2.

Ohtani was named series MVP for his efforts, as the Dodgers cruised past the Brewers in a commanding fashion.

With four more wins standing between them and another championship, Los Angeles will look to ride Ohtani’s momentum into the Fall Classic.