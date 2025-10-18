Liverpool beat Real Madrid in race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck

An undated image of Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck. — Reuters

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have edged out Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, international media reported on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga's top centre-backs, and his performances have drawn the interest of numerous European teams ahead of next summer's transfer market.

According to the reports, Madrid now expects Schlotterbeck to join Liverpool while the Spanish club focuses on Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation at Anfield.

Liverpool's search for a new centre-back has become increasingly urgent as the club failed to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day in September.

Adding further to their woes, new signing Giovanni Leoni is sidelined due to injury, leaving behind the senior trio of Virgil van Dijk, Konate and Joe Gomez in centre defence until at least January.

With Van Dijk aged 34, Konaté's contract expiration, and Gomez nearly leaving the club during the summer window, Liverpool is desperately in need of long-term defensive stability.

Reports further suggested that Liverpool have already started initial talks with the player's representation. Dortmund, on the other hand, is eager to keep him and has offered him a new contract worth approximately €8 million ($9.3 million) per year.

Despite that offer, Schlotterbeck is said to be reluctant to extend his stay, prompting Dortmund’s sporting director, Lars Ricken, to issue a major warning and stressing that focus should be on prospects instead of salary.

"It is his absolute right to plan his future carefully. We respect that,” Ricken said.

"And I believe that the focus should not be on salary, but on prospects, trust, and conviction.. We will not rush into anything. But of course, we don't want to drag it out indefinitely. Everyone is aware of that.”

Liverpool's pursuit of Schlotterbeck is a critical step in rebuilding their defensive rebuild. If successful, it would represent a major transfer blow for Real Madrid.