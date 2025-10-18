Joel Embiid shines on return as Philadelphia 76ers crush Minnesota Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (center) drives the lane between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham and forward Leonard Miller during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct 17, 2025. — Reuters

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid made a groundbreaking return from injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' final exhibition game, leading them to a 126–110 victory over Minnesota Timberwolves here at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Embiid contributed 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes of play.

The 31-year-old centre has been limited to only 19 games this season and 39 in the 2023–24 campaign due to knee injuries. His last appearance was on February 22, following which, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

Selected third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid missed his first two seasons due to injuries. Since then, he has become a seven-time All-Star, named to the All-NBA First Team and won MVP honours in 2022–23, when he led the league with 33.1 points per game, along with averages of 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 66 games.

Overall, in his illustrious career, Embiid holds averages of 27.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Sixers are still awaiting the return of Paul George (knee) and Jared McCain (knee, thumb), who are not expected to be ready for the season opener on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia, frequently short-handed last season, finished with a 24–58 record, down sharply from their 47–35 finish in 2023–24 and back-to-back 50-win seasons two years prior. They missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

The Philadelphia 76ers will next play against the Boston Celtics on October 23rd.