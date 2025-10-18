Mayulu’s late strike helps PSG hold Strasbourg for draw

Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their first goal on October 1, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Senny Mayulu’s late goal rescued Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home as the former champions secured a 3-3 draw against Strasbourg to retain top spot in Ligue 1 here at the Parc des Princes on Friday.



The home side leads the standings with 17 points, one point ahead of Strasbourg, while Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais have 15 points each with a game in hand.

PSG opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, with Bradley Barcola slotting the ball home from close range after being set up with a well-timed pass.

The visitors responded and equalised in the 26th minute, courtesy of Joaquin Panichelli, who scored a header, before Diego Moreira touched in to put Strasbourg ahead four minutes before the break.

Panichelli grabbed his second four minutes after the restart when a low cross found him unmarked in the box.

However, Goncalo Ramos pulled one back for PSG from the penalty spot after visiting goalkeeper Mike Penders brought down Desire Doue in the 58th minute.

PSG kept pressing and were eventually rewarded in the 79th minute when Mayulu headed in a rebound after missing his first attempt from close range.

Without injured Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, the home team had a strong finish but was unable to find a winner when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a chance to fire just outside the penalty area.

PSG will next be in action on Tuesday as they seek their third Champions League win in as many matches this season when they play Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.