PCB says T20I tri-series to proceed despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that the upcoming home T20I series would proceed as per the schedule despite Afghanistan’s withdrawal.

A PCB spokesperson told Geo News that the event, set to be held in Pakistan from November 17 to 29, will proceed according to the original schedule, as the cricket board is considering options for the third team.

The spokesperson added that the final decision would be announced soon.

Sources privy to the developments indicated that the PCB has approached Zimbabwe Cricket as a potential replacement for Afghanistan. The tri-nation series was originally slated to feature Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The first two matches of the series will be played in Rawalpindi on November 17 and 19, while the remaining five fixtures, including the final.

The upcoming tri-nation series is of great significance for the national men’s cricket team as it would provide ample preparation leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be played in the February-March window in India and Sri Lanka.

Tri-nation series schedule:

17 November – First match – Rawalpindi

19 November – Second match – Rawalpindi

22 November – Third match – Lahore

23 November – Fourth match – Lahore

25 November – Fifth match – Lahore

27 November – Sixth match – Lahore

29 November - Final - Lahore

The Green Shirts’ most recent T20I appearance came at the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where they lost to eventual champions India by five wickets.

Following the Asia Cup 2025 setback, Pakistan are set to host South Africa for a three-match T20I series, scheduled to run from October 28 to November 1.