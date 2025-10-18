Women’s World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and New Zealand's Sophie Devine at toss ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on October 18, 2025. - PCB

COLOMBO: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and New Zealand women have faced each other 17 times in ODI history, with the Blackcaps leading the rivalry with 15 wins. Pakistan has one win in their pocket, while one match have ended with no result.

Matches played: 17

New Zealand Women won: 15

Pakistan Women won: 01

No result: 01

Form Guide:

Pakistan will be eager to open their World Cup campaign with a win after suffering consecutive losses to Bangladesh, India, and Australia, along with a recent washed-out match against England.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to regain their confidence, holding an even record so far in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

Pakistan Women: NR, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

New Zealand Women: NR, W, L, L, W