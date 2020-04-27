I'm still fit: Shahid Afridi confirms participation in PSL 2021

Photo: AFP

Multan Sultans' veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has confirmed his participation in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi, as per a Daily Jang report, said that he will continue to play as long his fitness allowed him to.

"I'll be playing until I’m fit and I intend to continue my cricket next year as well," said Afridi, whose official age is 40 but it is widely believed and he has also admitted that that figure is understated by around five years.

Furthermore, he was of the opinion that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have named the Sultans the winners of PSL 2020, adding that there was no justification for holding the playoffs and semi-finals at a later stage.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi has never won the PSL and may have seen the 2020 rendition as a gilt-edged opportunity.

