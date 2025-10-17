South Africa outclass Sri Lanka in rain-hit Women’s World Cup clash

South Africa´s Laura Wolvaardt (right) and Tazmin Brits celebrate winning their ICC Women´s Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 17, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Nonkululeko Mlaba’s three-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, led South Africa to a perfect 10-wicket victory over side Sri Lanka in the rain-affected ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

In the match, reduced to 20 overs per side due to persistent rain here, the hosts, after opting to bat first, could accumulate 105/7 despite opening batter Vishmi Gunaratne’s anchoring knock.

The right-handed batter remained the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 34 off 33 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. Besides her, Nilakshika Silva (18), Kavisha Dilhari (14) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (13) were the notable run-getters for the home side.

Mlaba led the bowling charge for South Africa as she picked up three wickets for just 30 runs in her four overs, followed by Masabata Klaas, who bagged two, while Nadine de Klerk chipped in with one scalp.

Set to chase a revised 121-run target in 20 overs, South Africa emphatically knocked the winning runs without losing a wicket and 31 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Proteas was their captain, Wolvaardt, who top-scored with a blistering 60 not out from just 47 balls with the help of eight fours. Her opening partner, Brits, was equally impressive, smashing four fours and two sixes on her way to a 42-ball 55.

For her anchoring half-century and taking two catches in the field, Wolvaardt was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, the 10-wicket victory lifted South Africa to the second position in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as they now have eight points in five matches, one fewer than leaders Australia, who have already booked their berth in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained seventh with just two points after five games.