Belgium-born all-rounder named in Zimbabwe squad for one-off Afghanistan Test

Mid West Rhinos' Antum Naqvi celebrates scoring his triple century during their Logan Cup match against Matabeleland Tuskers in Harare on January 12, 2024. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Cricket on Friday announced a 16-member squad for their one-off Test against Afghanistan, featuring Belgium-born batting all-rounder Antum Naqvi.

Naqvi, who was recently qualified to represent Zimbabwe, is one of the most enterprising batting talents in the African country, boasting an average of more than 60 in both first-class and List A cricket.

The 26-year-old, in January last year, became the first-ever batter from a Zimbabwean team to score a triple-century at any level of representative cricket. Overall, he has thus far accumulated 1626 runs in 19 first-class matches at an astounding average of 67.75 and a strike-rate of 72.65.

His most recent first-class appearance came for Zimbabwe ‘A’ against MCC last week in Harare, where he made 68 and 108 to help the hosts force a draw.

Besides Naqvi, pacer Tinotenda Maposa, who has represented the Chevrons in 14 white-ball international matches, is another potential debutant in Zimbabwe’s squad, which marked the ouster of Sean Williams, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Clive Madande and Vincent Masekesa.

Middle-order batter Craig Ervine will lead the Zimbabwe squad, comprising senior campaigners like Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani.

Notably, the solitary fixture will be played at the Harare Sports Club from October 20 to 24 and will mark Zimbabwe’s first international appearance since they secured qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe squad

Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Brendan Taylor and Nick Welch.