Ricky Hatton's family make plea after his cause of death confirmed

An undated photo of British professional boxer Ricky Hatton. — Instagram/rickyhitmanhatton

Ricky Hatton’s family have pleaded with those suffering from mental health issues not to fight alone and always seek help if needed after the boxing legend died at his home in Hyde, Manchester, last month.

An inquiry into Hatton’s death was opened and adjourned on Thursday. It is understood that he committed suicide and was found hanged before his manager, Paul Speak, found him, the inquest heard.

Speak found Hatton “unresponsive” when he reached his house to take the former boxer to Manchester Airport on September 14.

Now the boxer’s family have urged others who are suffering from similar issues to speak out and not fight it alone.

“The message we are trying to pass on is, you don’t need to fight alone. If you need help, seek help, and talk to someone if you’re struggling,” The family told The Sun, via boxer’s manager Speak.

“Rick wasn’t afraid to talk about his problems. He made it safer for others to speak up and not be afraid to seek help. No one can go through life without problems of some sort.

“As people what we do is we bottle it up more often than not. The message we want to get across is you can speak to someone. We want to raise awareness so people know it’s OK to talk, no one needs to fight alone.”

Hatton’s family have also set up a charity in Ricky’s name to help others.

Former world champion at light-welterweight and welterweight, Hatton retired in 2012 and was scheduled to make a comeback for an event in Dubai in December.

He peaked in 2005 when he secured a knockout victory against Australia’s Kostya Tszyu to add the IBF light-welterweight title to the already existing WBU belt.

Ricky Hatton dominated the boxing world with a perfect 43-0 record until he was stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas in 2007 and was never the same again.

The British boxer tried to make a professional comeback in 2012, but failed as he was defeated by Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester. He also fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition in 2022 in a no-winner contest.