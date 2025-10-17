Natalya picks final four WWE opponents for John Cena’s retirement tour

An undated photo of WWE legend John Cena. — WWE

WWE star Natalya Neidhart has revealed the names of four stars in the promotion she wants as John Cena’s final four opponents and predicts the result.

Cena’s legendary WWE career is nearing its end, with only four appearances left before he officially hangs up his boots.

The WWE legend has had an eventful year with several ups and downs, winning his 17th World Championship, the most by anyone in WWE history.

Cena will appear on two upcoming episodes of RAW on November 10 at TD Garden and November 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Then he will compete on WWE Survivor Series on November 29, before wrestling in his last showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Natalya shared her views on John Cena’s final run in the WWE and said that the kind of person he is, if it were up to the legend, he would have chosen to lose his last match.

“You’re asking me these really hard questions today! So, knowing John Cena and the kind of person that he is, I think John would probably refuse to win. I think that he’s ultimately about passing the torch. He’s always about giving back to the business,” Natalya said.

“He’s one of those people—he wants to leave the business better than how he entered it. But I do think there is something to leaving on top, beating the house. And leaving with your head held high, and just leaving on such a high note. So I’m torn both ways. But I think if it was up to John, he would lose. He would lose and pay it forward.”

Natalya also named the four WWE stars she would like John Cena to face in his final matches.

“If I was gonna pick the last four matches? Not in this order, I would go with Gunther, I would go with Miz. I would go with The Rock, and — I know again, this is a wild card. [But] I would go with Dominik Mysterio,” she added.