Omaima says Pakistan ‘have a chance’ to reach semi-finals ahead of New Zealand clash

Pakistan's Omaima Sohail addresses a press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 17, 2025. — ICC

Pakistan’s top-order batter Omaima Sohail on Friday expressed optimism for securing the semi-final qualification at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 ahead of their must-win match against former champions New Zealand.

The Green Shirts, after starting their campaign with three consecutive defeats, had the opportunity of beating four-time champions England in the rain-hit match on Wednesday as they had reached 34/0 in 6.4 overs while chasing a revised target of 113 in 31 overs.

However, the second rain interruption prevented further action, and Pakistan were deprived of registering their first-ever victory over England in Women’s ODIs as both teams shared a point apiece.

Consequently, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the standings with a solitary point after four matches, while England managed to hold on to the top spot with seven points in as many games.

The Green Shirts will now have to win all three of their remaining matches against New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively, besides hoping for certain results to go in their favour to earn a miraculous entry into the semi-finals.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium here, opening batter Omaima urged that the team is ‘not relaxed’ and is chasing the chance to qualify for the semi-finals by winning their remaining matches.

“We are not relaxed at all. We have a chance to go [to the] semis if we win the matches, like three matches,” Omaima stated.

“So maybe the scenario is open, so maybe we will win the three matches, so we have a chance in the semis.”

Omaima, who scored an unbeaten 19 off as many deliveries in the run chase against England, stressed the need for the batters to step up before the crucial game, while sharing that she was working on playing the new ball.

“I think the main challenge is to open — play the new ball. If you saw the matches, they are seaming and the pitch is [helping] seam. I’m trying to play the new ball and working on it.