Amorim says Ratcliffe’s support will mean nothing for if he fails

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim said he appreciates Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s support, but it will mean nothing for him if he fails.

During the international break, United co-owner Ratcliffe said that he is ready to give Amorim three years to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Amorim was appointed last November, following Erik ten Hag's departure, but so far the Portuguese coach has struggled to put United on the winning path, winning only 10 of his 34 Premier League matches in charge.

United endured their worst campaign last season, finishing 15th, which is their worst since 1973–74, when they were relegated.

Amorim’s side was also beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, leaving them without European football for the ongoing season.

And the latest was their exit from the League Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town in August 2025.

Amorim said it's "good" to have the backing of the club's co-owner, but everyone knows that the most important thing is results.

"He [Ratcliffe] tells me all the time, sometimes with a message after games," Amorim said.

"But you know, I know and Jim knows that football is not like that. The most important thing is the next game, you cannot control, even with owners, you cannot control the next day in football.

"It's really good to hear that. Also because of the noise, but Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox] tell me that all the time.”

He added that he knows it will take a while to bring results, but he doesn’t want to think like that because it could make them lazy.

"I know that it's going to take a while, but I don't want to think like that. It's really good to hear that. I think it helps our fans to understand that leadership is going to take a while,” he added.

"At the same moment, I don't like that, because it will give a feeling that we have time to work things out. So I don't want that feeling here in our club.”

Manchester United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.