Volkanovski set for controversial title rematch with Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski reactions after winning UFC Featherweight Championship in Miami. - UFC

Alexander Volkanovski could be set for a title rematch with Diego Lopes, a move that has sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts over the UFC’s matchmaking choices.

Earlier this year, the Australian defeated Lopes at UFC 314 to reclaim the featherweight title, which had been taken away by Ilia Topuria in an unexpected decision.

Volkanovski has openly stated his desire to defend against opponent Movsar Evloev since regaining the belt.

According to reports, Evloev was eliminated from title contention after withdrawing from a scheduled bout with Aaron Pico in July.

Meanwhile, the Australian fighter called for Lerone Murphy to be his next opponent after Murphy's stunning knockout victory over Pico at UFC 319.

UFC president Dana white appeared to support the idea, indicating that Murphy might be the next person to compete for the title.

However, Lopes returned to the spotlight with a second-round knockout victory over Jean Silva at the Noche UFC main event in September.

Despite earlier expectations, recent social media activity has fueled rumours that Volkanovski and Lopes are set for an immediate rematch.

In a recent social media post, Lopes shared a cryptic message with only emojis, to which Murphy responded on X.

“Some of us take the stairs, some take the elevator. Either way, same destination,” Murphy wrote.

The proposed rematch has sparked debate among the MMA community about another instant title shot. However, the Brazilians' popularity may have influenced the UFC's choice.