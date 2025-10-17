Mercedes’ Russell says winning is important amid potential exit clauses rumours

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

George Russell said winning is more important to him than potential exit clauses in his new Mercedes contract.

Just before the United States Grand Prix, Mercedes have finalised the contracts of Russell and his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the 2026 season.

The decision comes after months of speculation on who Mercedes would sign. The team’s boss, Toto Wolff, was trying to get the signature of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the contract, but he did not succeed in that in the end.

Despite all these situations, Russell admitted that he was eager to extend his stay with the team, which he believes gives him the best chance to win the title next season.

“Well, for me, I’m really happy to be continuing, because the truth is, if every single seat was available for next year and I could choose any single team to race for, I believe Mercedes is my best chance of winning the championship next year,” Russell told the media.

He further added that for him, winning is more important than money or sponsor days or anything.

“And for me, winning is more about winning than it is about money or sponsor days or anything. I want to win, and this is what I’m fighting for. So that is the long and short of it,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite reports about potential exit clauses in the contract, Russell insists that he is focused on performance rather than the secondary things.

“If you’re winning and everything is going as you dream of and vice versa, and next year is my fifth year with the team, if we’re not winning, that would be very disappointing for both of us,” Russell stated.

“But that is not something we’re even thinking about. We’re not even thinking about what the potentials are for next year.

“All we’re thinking about is working incredibly hard to give ourselves the best shot at winning.”