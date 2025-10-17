Arsenal's Martin Odegaard sidelined with knee injury

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts after sustaining an injury on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that midfielder Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a knee problem.

After the international break, the Premier League leaders return with a number of main players struggling with injuries and poor play.

After Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke, Arsenal's captain Odegaard is now the team's fourth player out with a knee ailment. He missed two weeks of activity last month owing to a shoulder problem.

Arteta told reporters before Saturday's visit to Fulham that Odegaard will be out for a few weeks.

"He will be weeks. No definite date for his return. But he is evolving well. It's very unlucky what is happening with him," Arteta said.

"I think he will be back in a few weeks ... but we'll have to see how he is progressing, how his knee is feeling. It's too early to get an answer."

It is pertinent to mention that Martin Zubimendi and Ben White will join the team for Saturday's match, while their Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie may return to the matchday squad after missing a month with a groin injury.

Despite having the depth in their squad to handle injuries, Arsenal, who have the best defensive record in the league with three goals given up in seven games, still needs important players like Norway international Odegaard to return to action.

Reflecting on Odegaard's importance to the team, Arteta acknowledged that the captain plays a crucial role in improving their overall performance.

"He's very, very important for us and we haven't had him since the start of the season, like other players ... but we need him back as he makes us a better team," Arteta said.