Tsitsipas reveals key issue which is holding back his career

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his first-round Wimbledon match against France's Valentin Royer at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed the key issue which is holding back his career as he has failed badly this year.

Tsitsipas, one of the players who agreed to participate in this year's Six Kings Slam, has not ended his 2025 campaign as expected.

The Greek player has won only one trophy, which was of Dubai Tennis Championships, but other than that, he has lost in the first round of the Australian Open, retired during Wimbledon due to a back injury, exited in the second round of the US Open and failed in the quarterfinal of the Six Kings Slam.

Speaking with the media, Tsitsipas opened up on the key issues, which are the biggest wall between him and success, saying he needs a healthy body to be back in the top five and to be at the top of his game again.

“I need a healthy body to give myself more chances to maybe rebound and be back in the top five. If I’m not going to be healthy, it’s going to be a very difficult task for me to be at the top of my game again,” Tsitsipas said.

“This is the truth. This is the reality. I think everyone agrees with me. There’s not a single person who disagrees, and that has been the biggest concern in the last couple of months."

He added that his body has not been responding as he wants it to.

The Greek wished that he could play five to six matches in a row without pain, but it has not been the case.

“My body has not been where I want it to be. Call it chronic overtraining, overuse, or the demand of the tour. I don’t know what it is,” he added.

“I wish I had an answer, but I have played a lot of matches in my life, and my body is feeling it at this very moment.

“I just wish I could find ways at some point that I can maybe play 5 to 6 matches in a row and not feel pain after finishing the match. So far, it hasn’t been the case.”

At the end, he reflected on this year’s campaign, saying there was not a single match where he did not feel pain, except in January to March.

“I feel pain after every single match that I finish, almost this year, except January to maybe March was pretty okay, I have to say, but ever since March passed, it has been a hard time,” Tsitsipas concluded.