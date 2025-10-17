England bring in former coach as Tim Southee’s replacement for Ashes

An undated picture of former New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee. — ICC

Former Australian cricketer David Saker has been appointed as the England men’s cricket team’s bowling coach for this year’s Ashes, scheduled to get underway on November 21 in Perth, Australia.

Saker, who has served in the role regularly for the last 15 years, was reappointed after the confirmation that Tim Southee, England’s current fast-bowling coach, will depart after the series opener to feature in the International League T20 (ILT20).

With his reappointment, the former Australian cricketer will work with Southee for the warm-up matches against the Lions in Perth and the first Test before solely taking the role for the series remainder.

For the unversed, Saker has long been associated with the England men’s cricket team in the same role, leading the Three Lions to historic victories, including their most recent Ashes victory in 2010 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 glory.

Although officially roped in as the "Specialist Skills Consultant" by England, the former Australian pacer will be assigned to specifically work with the pace attack and to provide it with first-hand knowledge on how to succeed Down Under.

Despite Saker’s appointment, the rest of the England coaching staff remained unchanged, as former captain Paul Collingwood, who has been absent from the group since the summer due to personal reasons, will continue to remain on the sidelines.

Saker’s appointment came when England are set to tour Australia for the Ashes with one of their fastest bowling attacks, comprising Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts.

Furthermore, England will have ample replacement options for their full-strength fast-bowling attack as emerging pacers Sonny Baker, Josh Hull and Matt Fisher would also be in Australia at that time, representing England Lions.