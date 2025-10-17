Eddie Howe confirms major fitness boost ahead of Brighton clash

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts in a Premier League match against Arsenal on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said Joelinton seems ready to play against Brighton after recovering from a slight injury, while Jacob Ramsey has overcome an ankle injury, and Yoane Wissa has also resumed training after a long-term knee issue.

Howe admitted that the club had been a ‘little concerned’ about the Joelinton who travelled with Brazil during an international break but confirmed the midfielder is expected to train today.

“We were a little concerned about Joelinton, but he seems to be okay. Hopefully, he will train today,” Howe said.

Meanwhile, Wissa, who joined Newcastle this summer but has yet to make his debut, is now ‘back on the grass’ according to the coach.

“We have seen him back on the grass for the first time, which is great to see; it is now a case of stepping him up gradually, in terms of timelines– nothing has changed,” he added.

Howe also provided an update on Ramsey, who has also returned from an ankle injury and has been having a couple of training sessions, and is expected to be in the squad.

“He had a couple of training sessions and trained well. I am pleased with where he is currently. I expect him to be with us in the squad,” the 47-year-old said.

However, Lewis Hall remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, though a second scan revealed encouraging progress.

Howe said that Hall's second scan was good and the club hopes that he will return before the next international break.

“His second scan was good news – we hope he will be back before the next international break,” Howe concluded.

Brington will face Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium on October 18 in the Premier League game.