Chelsea’s Cole Palmer sidelined for six weeks, confirms Maresca

An undated picture of Chelsea's Cole Palmer. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday that midfielder Cole Palmer will be out for another six weeks due to a recurring groin injury.

After netting 18 goals across all competitions in Chelsea’s successful campaign, following his sensational 25-goal debut season, Palmer was expected to continue his rise at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury in August but made a brief comeback, scoring in consecutive matches against Brentford and Bayern Munich.

However, he aggravated the problem during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on September 20.

Maresca admitted that his earlier optimism about Palmer’s recovery was misplaced.

“I was wrong about Cole. Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks,” Maresca told reporters on Friday. “We try to protect him as much as we can. The most important thing is that when he returns, he’s fully fit.”

The Chelsea boss praised the club’s medical staff for their efforts and urged patience in the recovery process.

“The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks will be enough, but we’ll take it step by step. He looks relaxed, he’s working hard on his therapy, and he’s very committed to recovering.”

Meanwhile, England manager Thomas Tuchel has been eager to include Palmer in his squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

The attacker missed the most recent international camp due to the same injury and has so far made only one appearance under Tuchel for the national team.