Photo: BBL

Lahore Qalandars and Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf has revealed why he proved such a devastating bowler in the last Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf was one of the starts of BBL, taking 20 wickets and taking his side to the final but did not have the same impact in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as he struggled with form and injuries.

When asked by Pak Passion what was so different in BBL, Rauf said it was the faith of his captain and coach.

"I feel that coach David Hussey and captain Glenn Maxwell’s confidence in my abilities was the key factor in my excellent performances in the BBL where I took 20 wickets in the tournament," he said.

"Maxwell had extraordinary confidence in my ability to bowl and used me where I was of most use to the team. He went out of his way to support me whilst we were on the field and for my part, I repaid him by bowling to the plan and to the fields he set for me."



BBL form was due to captain, coach's faith in me: Haris Rauf