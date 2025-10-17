Kevin Mitchell’s son Connor signs long-term deal with Matchroom Boxing

An undated picture of Connor Mitchell. — Instagram/connormitchell.1

LONDON: Connor Mitchell, son of British boxing icon Kevin “Mighty” Mitchell, has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, becoming the latest exciting addition to the promoter’s elite global roster.

According to media reports, the 20-year-old national champion—who boasts two amateur victories—will soon make his professional debut.

The promising super bantamweight, managed by Conor Benn, coached by Lewis Passfield, and advised by Lee Emptage, has his sights firmly set on one day capturing a world title and surpassing his father’s legacy.

Mitchell expressed his delight at signing with Matchroom, calling it the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid and sign with Matchroom Boxing, so I’m excited to start things off,” said Mitchell. “I started boxing when I was 10 years old for about a year, but I couldn’t deal with the pressure of being known as Kevin Mitchell’s son.

“At that age, it was a lot, so I went back to playing football at a high level—but I hated losing, which in a team game isn’t always down to you. Then I went back to the gym a few years later without telling my dad and started training again. He eventually found out, and I’ve been working ever since.”

Mitchell added that he believes Conor Benn’s mentorship and experience will be instrumental in helping him rise to stardom in the sport.