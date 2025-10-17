Naomi Osaka withdraws from Japan Open quarterfinal after thigh injury

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 64 match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Japan Open quarterfinals after failing to recover from a left thigh injury sustained earlier in the tournament, officials announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The tournament would like to inform you that #NaomiOsaka has not recovered from the left leg injury she sustained in the second round and will therefore have to withdraw from the quarterfinals scheduled for today,” the Japan Open organisers posted on 'X'.

The 28-year-old Japanese star had advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating defending champion Suzan Lamens 7-6(8), 3-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought round-of-16 match on October 15.

During the deciding set, Osaka took a medical timeout and returned to the court with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Speaking after the match, Osaka addressed her injury and reflected on her performance with gratitude toward her fans.

“I didn’t eat breakfast today, so maybe that’s why I should stick to my superstitions,” Osaka joked. “I’m really sorry about how it ended. I hope you enjoyed the tennis we played. I’m just really grateful to be here.”

Osaka turned 28 on October 16 but reportedly spent her birthday in the hospital receiving treatment for the thigh injury.

This marks another setback in her comeback season — earlier in 2025, she was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic final and retire from a match at the Australian Open due to an abdominal issue.

Her team will continue to monitor her condition and assess her participation in upcoming tournaments in the coming weeks.