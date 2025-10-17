Cricket set for revolution with new ‘Test Twenty’ format

The official logo of cricket's new format Test Twenty. - X/@The_Test_Twenty

The game of cricket is set to embrace a revolutionary new format called ‘Test Twenty’, which combines the strategic depth of Test cricket with the fast-paced excitement of T20s.

Designed to preserve the tactical nuances of the longest format while making it more viewer-friendly, Test Twenty aims to deliver a complete match in a single day.

Each Test Twenty match will span 80 overs, with both teams batting twice — two innings of 20 overs per side. The first innings’ score will carry forward into the second, maintaining a strategic balance between aggression and consistency.

The format accommodates all possible outcomes — win, loss, tie, or draw. If the combined scores are level, a Super Over will decide the winner. However, if a team completes its innings with five wickets remaining, it can opt to settle for a draw.

The concept is the brainchild of Gaurav Bahirvani, Founder and CEO of Test Twenty, and was officially launched on Thursday with strong endorsements from cricket legends AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh, and Sir Clive Lloyd, who hailed it as cricket’s “next chapter.”

The format’s first major event, the Junior Test Twenty Championship, is scheduled for 2026, featuring players aged 13 to 19.

The tournament aims to nurture young cricketers by testing their temperament, decision-making, and game intelligence, rather than pure hitting ability.

It will feature six franchises, three from India and three international (based in London, Dubai, and a U.S. city).

Each team will consist of 16 players, evenly divided between Indian and international talent. Player selection will occur via two routes:

Direct Entry: For players recommended by certified cricketers, coaches, or administrators.

Standard Entry: Open trials using AI and motion-sensor technology to ensure fairness.

Players will be evaluated through the Test Twenty Intelligence Index (TTII) — a data-driven system that assesses decision-making, temperament, and cricketing IQ.

Out of 1,000 shortlisted players, 300 will advance, and 96 will be drafted into the founding franchises.

Adding star appeal, the franchises are expected to be co-owned by celebrity and sporting families, described by organisers as those who “grew up with the game in their blood.”

Innovative Rules and Match Dynamics