Utah Jazz edge past Portland Trail Blazers in preseason thriller

SALT LAKE CITY: The Utah Jazz secured a thrilling 132-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an intense NBA preseason clash at the Delta Center on Thursday.

Both teams entered the contest with identical 1-3 records, seeking to build momentum ahead of the regular season.

The Jazz showcased balanced scoring and strong contributions from both their starters and bench players.

Rookie guard Keyonte George led the Jazz with 20 points and four assists in 26 minutes, while Lauri Markkanen added 15 points and three rebounds in just 21 minutes of action.

Veteran sharpshooter Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk chipped in with 15 points, and Walker Kessler nearly recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bench players Kyle Filipowski and Elijah Harkless also impressed, contributing nine points each to highlight Utah’s depth and potential for the upcoming season.

Trailing after three quarters, the Jazz erupted for 43 points in the final frame to complete a dramatic comeback.

Despite the loss, Portland showcased promising performances but failed to withstand Utah’s late surge. The Blazers had led 35-26 after the third quarter and appeared in control before the Jazz stormed back.

With this win, the Jazz improved to 2-3 in the preseason, gaining valuable momentum as they continue fine-tuning rotations and building chemistry.

Utah will next face the LA Clippers on October 23, while the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their upcoming preseason contest.