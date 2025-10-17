Amorim faces Casemiro fitness dilemma ahead of crucial Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during match against Sunderland in Premier League on October 4, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly facing a selection dilemma over Casemiro’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder featured for the full 90 minutes in both of Brazil’s recent international friendlies, raising concerns about fatigue.

Casemiro, who captained Brazil against Japan and South Korea, completed both games and returned to Manchester after a demanding international schedule.

His heavy workload has prompted doubts over whether he should start in one of United’s most important fixtures of the season.

The 33-year-old has been a key figure under Amorim, forming a strong midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes. However, Amorim could be forced to rotate, with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo the leading candidates to step in should Casemiro be rested.

United also have injury concerns elsewhere, with Naoussair Mazraoui nursing a hamstring issue and defender Ayden Heaven recovering from a minor knock. Both remain doubtful for the trip to Anfield, with their fitness to be assessed closer to kickoff.