Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan advance to quarterfinals of Vancouver Men’s Open 2025

Pakistan's Irfan Ashab in action against Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai in Round of 16 fixture against Richardson Wealth Vancouver Men’s Open 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players, Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan, have stormed into the quarterfinals of the Richardson Wealth Vancouver Men’s Open 2025 after impressive victories in their Round of 16 matches on Thursday.

The PSA World Tour Copper event, featuring a $31,250 prize purse, boasts a competitive international field with players from England, Egypt, Hong Kong, and Wales.

Third seed Noor Zaman delivered a composed and skillful performance to overcome Wales’ Owain Taylor 3-1 in 53 minutes.

Zaman took charge early, winning the first two games 11-9, 11-9 through well-constructed rallies.

Although Taylor fought back to claim the third game 14-12 after saving two game balls, Zaman responded decisively in the fourth, using sharp drops and controlled backcourt play to seal the win 11-8.

The 21-year-old will now face England’s Sam Todd in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Ashab Irfan battled through a tense five-game thriller against Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai, eventually prevailing 3-2 after 71 minutes of gripping play.

Irfan started strong, dominating the first game 11-4, but Lai rallied to level the score. The Pakistani regained control to win the third 11-7 before Lai edged the fourth 12-10 to force a decider.

In the fifth and final game, Irfan’s superior fitness and composure proved decisive as he closed out the contest 11-6 to advance to the last eight.

For the unversed, Irfan will now take on Egypt’s Mohamed Sharaf in the quarterfinals.