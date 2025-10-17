Kiner-Falefa sparks Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over Mariners in ALCS Game 4

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first base after getting Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hunter Feduccia out on a force at second base during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on Sep 26, 2025. — Reuters

Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in two runs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game Four of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, evening the series at two wins apiece.

After losing the first two games in Toronto, the Mariners returned home with high hopes but were handed consecutive defeats in front of sellout crowds.

Seattle’s long history of underachievement continues; since joining Major League Baseball in 1977, the Mariners have lost over 4,000 games and remain the only MLB team never to reach the World Series.

This postseason marks just the sixth time Seattle has reached the playoffs and only the second time since 2001. A strong September had fueled fans’ optimism despite a rocky first half of the season.

Ace pitcher Max Scherzer went 5 2/3 innings, helping the Blue Jays keep the Mariners’ offense at bay. Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared a tense but humorous moment with Scherzer, known for his fiery "Mad Max" persona.

"I've been waiting for that all year, for Max to yell at me on the mound," Schneider said.

"I thought he was going to kill me. It's not fake. He has this 'Mad Max' persona, but he backed it up tonight. He started the conversation with, 'I'm good.' And I said, 'Are you sure?' … I told him to execute, and he did," he added.

The series now shifts back to Toronto for Game Five, where both teams will look to gain the upper hand in the best-of-seven showdown.