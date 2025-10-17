Djokovic rules out retirement; Cites LeBron, Brady and Ronaldo as inspiration

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner on October 16, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he has no plans to retire from tennis, citing NBA star LeBron James, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo as sources of inspiration.

The Serbian athlete, who last won a Grand Slam in 2023, shows no signs of slowing down. This year, he has reached the semifinals in all four major tournaments and currently holds the world No. 5 ranking.

Djokovic is currently in Saudi Arabia, where he is set to face Italian star Jannik Sinner on Thursday in the prestigious Six Kings Slam exhibition event. The winner will earn the opportunity to challenge world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Speaking at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, Djokovic said he draws motivation from athletes known for their longevity and high-level performance.

"Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go," Djokovic said at the Joy Forum in Riyadh.

"If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he's still going strong, he's 40, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady played till he was 40-something years old.

"I mean, it's unbelievable. They're inspiring me as well. So I want to keep going and that's one of the motivations I have," he added.

The 38-year-old also expressed his excitement about witnessing the evolution of tennis firsthand.

"I want to also live to see, live meaning still keep on playing professionally, to see the change that is coming for our sport," he concluded.