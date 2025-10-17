Babar Azam, Naseem Shah in contention for Pakistan’s T20I series against South Africa

Naseem Shah (first to left) and Babar Azam (second to left) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Brandon King (not pictured) of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 12, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam and pace spearhead Naseem Shah are under consideration for a return to the T20I format as the squad for the three-match series against South Africa nears finalisation, sources told Geo News on Friday.

A source within the selection committee confirmed that all players are currently available for selection, and no one has been ruled out.

White-ball regulars, including former captain Babar and fast bowler Naseem, remain in contention, with the committee emphasising that no player will be overlooked if the team requires them.

If selected, 31-year-old Babar will make his T20I comeback since last playing against South Africa in 2024 on their home soil.

Naseem Shah, meanwhile, last represented Pakistan in the shortest format against Australia in November 2024.

Preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup are entering their final phase, and the squad for the South Africa series will be assembled with the best available talent.

Pakistan is also gearing up for its white-ball series against South Africa, with plans in motion for both T20 and ODI matches.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed curators to avoid preparing flat batting tracks for the series.

This decision comes in response to South Africa’s strong batting lineup, with the board aiming to ensure pitches provide assistance to bowlers—particularly spinners—rather than favoring high-scoring matches.

There is also a strong possibility of including an additional spinner in the squad, with discussions ongoing regarding final team selection.

The three T20Is are scheduled from October 28 to November 1, with the first match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all fixtures set to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.