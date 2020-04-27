On April 27, 2002, exactly 18 years ago today, Shoaib Akhtar became the first human ever to break the 100mph barrier, although the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not recognise it.

Akhtar achieved the unofficial feat in an ODI against New Zealand in Lahore when bowling to Craig McMillan. He clocked in at 100.04mph (161kph), which was faster than Australian Jeff Thomson's 99.8mph delivery.

A year later at the 2003 World Cup, the Rawalpindi Express would go on to break the 100mph barrier again, bowling a 100.23 mph (161.3 km/h) missile against England. And this time even ICC had no choice but to accept it.

On this day: Shoaib Akhtar becomes first human to break 100mph barrier