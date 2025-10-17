Cameron Green ruled out of India ODIs, Marnus Labuschagne named replacement

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia sits with Cameron Green during an Australian Nets Session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Australia have been dealt another major injury setback, with allrounder Cameron Green ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India due to low-grade side soreness.

The development could also have implications for the Ashes later this year.

The 26-year-old Green was ruled out on Friday, with Marnus Labuschagne called into the squad as his replacement.

Labuschagne will fly from Adelaide after completing Queensland’s Sheffield Shield match on Saturday night to join Australia’s squad in Perth ahead of the first ODI on Sunday.

Green had recently returned to competitive bowling following back surgery last year and missed Australia’s T20I tour of New Zealand to play in Western Australia’s opening Shield match against New South Wales in Perth last week.

He had been scheduled to bowl eight overs but managed only four, taking a wicket. Cricket Australia’s medical staff limited him from bowling on consecutive days, as Western Australia’s innings did not allow a full day’s rest between spells.

While Green was unlikely to bowl in the first two ODIs against India, he was building up his bowling workload in preparation for round three of the Shield, starting October 28.

He was set to be rested for the third ODI in Sydney and to skip the T20I series to focus on Shield matches and Ashes preparation.

However, Green pulled up sore during training this week and will now undergo a short rehabilitation program, with hopes of returning for Western Australia’s third Shield game against South Australia at the WACA in 11 days.

The injury adds to Australia’s fitness concerns ahead of the Ashes. Test skipper Pat Cummins has already indicated he is “less likely than likely” to play in the first Test against England starting November 21 in Perth.

Meanwhile, fellow Test allrounder Beau Webster is recovering from an ankle injury and has missed Tasmania’s opening two Shield matches, though he is expected to return for their next game on October 28.

Green’s absence leaves another gap in Australia’s ODI line-up. He starred in Australia’s last ODI against South Africa in August, scoring 118 not out off 55 balls.

Cummins will miss the entire India series, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is sidelined with a calf strain for at least the first two ODIs, and spinner Adam Zampa will miss the Perth ODI due to personal commitments.

Alex Carey, typically a first-choice ODI batsman and Inglis’ back-up wicketkeeper, will also sit out the Perth game to focus on Shield duties.

Labuschagne, who had been dropped from the ODI squad ahead of the India series due to lean returns over the past year, has been recalled following a strong domestic run.

He has scored four centuries in five domestic innings, including 159 in his most recent match, as well as 130 and 105 in previous outings for Queensland in the One-Day Cup.