Additional spinner likely as PCB avoids flat tracks for South Africa white-ball series

general view of ground during a media opportunity ahead of the Test series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan is gearing up for its upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, with plans already underway for both T20 and ODI matches, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed curators to avoid preparing flat batting tracks for the series.

The decision comes in response to the strength of South Africa’s batters, as the board aims to ensure pitches provide assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners, rather than favoring high, one-sided scores.

There is also a strong possibility of including an additional spinner in the squad, with consultations ongoing regarding team selection.

The hosts got off to a perfect start to the tour, as both teams are currently engaged in the two-match Test series, with Pakistan winning the series opener by 93 runs.

Pakistan defended 277 runs and bowled out South Africa for 183, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second and final Test of the series will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is) scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The first T20I will be held in Rawalpindi, while the second and third matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.