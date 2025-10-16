Women's World Cup: India-Pakistan match sets digital viewership record

Sidra Ameen of Pakistan bats as wicket keeper Richa Ghosh of India looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

The India vs Pakistan women’s ODI World Cup clash on October 5 has shattered digital-viewing records, drawing a reach of 28.4 million and a total of 1.87 billion minutes watched, making it the most-watched women’s international cricket match of all time, the ICC announced on Thursday.

While the India-Pakistan match was the standout in terms of viewership, the first half of the World Cup’s league stage delivered record-breaking numbers across both digital and linear platforms, the ICC added.

The match also became the highest-rated league-stage encounter in tournament history for TV audiences.

The first 11 matches of the tournament, including India’s fixtures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa, reached 72 million viewers—a 166% increase from the previous edition. Viewing minutes surged 327%, totaling 6.3 billion minutes.

Stadium attendance has been strong, particularly for matches involving India in India and Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. However, fixtures without a “home” team have sometimes seen lower turnout.

In Colombo, for instance, games not featuring Sri Lanka or India occasionally drew only four-figure crowds, with weather conditions also affecting attendance.

Data released by the ICC showed that the first 13 matches of the tournament reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase compared to the 2022 edition.

Total watch-time soared to 7 billion minutes, marking a 12-fold increase from the previous tournament.

The India versus Australia match on October 12 also set a new benchmark with 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers, another all-time high for women’s cricket.