Women's World Cup: India-Pakistan match sets digital viewership record

The India vs Pakistan women’s ODI World Cup clash on October 5 has shattered digital-viewing records, drawing a reach of 28.4 million and a total of 1.87 billion minutes watched, making it the most-watched women’s international cricket match of all time, the ICC announced on Thursday.
While the India-Pakistan match was the standout in terms of viewership, the first half of the World Cup’s league stage delivered record-breaking numbers across both digital and linear platforms, the ICC added.
The match also became the highest-rated league-stage encounter in tournament history for TV audiences.
The first 11 matches of the tournament, including India’s fixtures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa, reached 72 million viewers—a 166% increase from the previous edition. Viewing minutes surged 327%, totaling 6.3 billion minutes.
Stadium attendance has been strong, particularly for matches involving India in India and Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. However, fixtures without a “home” team have sometimes seen lower turnout.
In Colombo, for instance, games not featuring Sri Lanka or India occasionally drew only four-figure crowds, with weather conditions also affecting attendance.
Data released by the ICC showed that the first 13 matches of the tournament reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase compared to the 2022 edition.
Total watch-time soared to 7 billion minutes, marking a 12-fold increase from the previous tournament.
The India versus Australia match on October 12 also set a new benchmark with 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers, another all-time high for women’s cricket.
