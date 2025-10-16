Temba Bavuma set to make red-ball comeback

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London on Saturday June 14th, 2025. - AFP

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma is set to return to action from a calf injury during South Africa A’s tour of India later this month.

Bavuma has been sidelined for the ongoing Test series in Pakistan and was not included in the ODI squad, allowing him time to recover and lead South Africa in India.

He is expected to feature in the second of two first-class matches scheduled in Bengaluru.

South Africa will tour India from November 14 to December 19, playing two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

This marks their second consecutive subcontinental tour following the series in Pakistan and the second in the 2025–2027 World Test Championship cycle.

Bavuma missed the start of the tour as he strained his calf during the white-ball series in England in September, preventing him from immediately leading South Africa in the defense of their WTC title.

The four-day squad will be captained by top-order batter Marques Ackerman and includes Zubayr Hamza and Prenelan Subrayen, both currently part of the Test squad in Pakistan.

Subrayen featured in South Africa’s 93-run loss in Lahore. Seamer Codi Yusuf, who has previously played white-ball cricket for South Africa, has also been named.

The two four-day matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 9.

Additionally, South Africa A will face India A in three 50-over matches in Rajkot from November 13 to 19.

Teenage left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka, sidelined due to a hamstring injury during the white-ball series in Pakistan, will make his comeback in these matches.