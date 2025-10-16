Australia beat Bangladesh to secure semi-final spot in Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy of Australia celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Australia and Bangladesh at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Visakhapatnam, India. - AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alyssa Healy’s back-to-back centuries powered Australia to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2025.

The win came just a day after Colombo weather disrupted proceedings, leaving the tournament largely predictable in terms of results so far.

Healy, unbeaten on 113 off 77 balls, combined with Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 84*, for an unbroken 202-run partnership.

This dominant stand not only maintained defending champions Australia’s unbeaten run but also pushed them above England at the top of the points table.

Alana King was instrumental with the ball, claiming 2 wickets for 18 runs in 10 overs, including four maidens, helping restrict Bangladesh to 198 for 9.

Fellow legspinner Georgia Wareham supported well, finishing with figures of 2 for 22 from seven overs.

Bangladesh showed glimpses of resistance, with Sobhana Mostary scoring a spirited 66* and Rubya Haider contributing 44, despite Australia dropping six catches and missing an appeal.

The tail-end surge yielded 28 runs in the final three overs, but Bangladesh’s total proved insufficient against Australia’s firepower.

Chasing 199, Healy followed her 142 against India at the same venue with a clinical century, guiding Australia to the highest successful run chase without losing a wicket in a Women’s World Cup and the second-highest in women’s ODIs.

She concluded her innings with three consecutive fours off Ritu Moni, while Litchfield sealed the win in just 25.1 overs with back-to-back boundaries off Fariha Trisna.

Australia’s openers raced to 78 without loss in the first powerplay. Litchfield reached her fifty in 46 balls, while Healy brought up her half-century off 43 deliveries.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana handed over wicketkeeping duties to Rubya Haider, who contributed with 44 runs amidst some missed opportunities from Australia.

King and Wareham maintained pressure on the Bangladesh lineup. King’s crucial middle-over breakthroughs, including dismissing Sultana and Shorna Akter, and Wareham’s tight spell of just six runs in her first five overs, ensured Australia remained firmly in control.

Annabel Sutherland also claimed key wickets, taking her tally to 12 and topping the tournament’s leading wicket-takers chart.

Despite a resilient effort from Mostary, who marked her second half-century of the tournament, Australia’s comprehensive performance with both bat and ball ensured a comfortable win.

The defending champions will now face England in the semi-finals next Wednesday, looking to address minor lapses and maintain their dominant form.