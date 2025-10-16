Kamaru Usman shares his retirement plan

An undated photo of Nigerian-American mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman. — X/@USMAN84kg

Kamaru Usman has revealed his retirement plan, saying he wants two more fights before hanging up his gloves for good.

Usman returned to the win column after more than three years, securing his first victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night over Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision at UFC Atlanta.

Usman (21-4 MMA) secured the bout via scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 after fighting for five rounds and was very emotional talking to the media after the fight.

He was on a three-fight losing streak, and it would have been his last in Dana White’s promotion had the results not come up on his side.

The 38-year-old former UFC welterweight champion was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev, the current middleweight title holder, in October 2023 following his back-to-back defeats to Briton Leon Edwards.

His notable achievements include the defence of the 170lbs crown five times after dethroning Tyron Woodley in 2019.

When asked about his retirement plan on his YouTube channel, he said that he wants to win the welterweight title in his next fight and vacate it and win the middleweight fight and then retire.

"The next part of my career - the dream scenario is: next fight, win the welterweight title," Usman responded.

"Vacate. Win the middleweight title. Retire. Just boom boom, one-two, and then we're done.

"You can't top that - what else do I want to do?"

Usman had an impressive 15-fight undefeated UFC win streak after making a move from The Ultimate Fighter in 2015, which is also one of the longest in promotional history.