UAE becomes 20th and final team to qualify for 2026 T20 World Cup

The UAE team celebrates after lifting the trophy following their T20I series win against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 21, 2023. – Emirates Cricket Board

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have secured their spot in the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka after an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Japan in the Asia-EAP Qualifier tournament held in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Haider Ali’s impressive bowling figures of 3 for 20, combined with a solid opening partnership of 70 runs between Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem, helped UAE comfortably chase Japan’s total of 117.

With this win, UAE joins Nepal and Oman as the final three teams to qualify for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Alongside hosts India and Sri Lanka, the other teams with automatic qualification include the top seven sides from the 2024 T20 World Cup: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and West Indies.

The three teams that qualified based on their T20I rankings are Pakistan, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Regional qualifiers also secured their places: Canada claimed the lone Americas spot, while Italy (making their T20 World Cup debut) and the Netherlands qualified from Europe.

Namibia and Zimbabwe grabbed the two spots from the Africa qualifier. Nepal, Oman, and UAE completed the lineup this week from the nine-team Asia-EAP round.

The 2026 tournament will follow the same format as the previous edition, featuring 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team will play the others in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, where they will be split into two groups of four for another round-robin phase.

The top two sides from each Super 8 group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners meeting in the final.

Qualified Teams for 2026 T20 World Cup: