World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk reveals his retirement age

Oleksandr Usyk (right) and his manager Egis Klimas during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on July 17, 2025. — Reuters

World heavyweight undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk revealed his retirement age and shared his plans, saying his future is in his homeland, Ukraine.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old revealed that after two fights, he would hang up his gloves.

According to the UNN report, he has now revealed that he will return to the ring and will fight until he turns 41.

“I train every day. Yesterday morning I arrived and immediately went to the training hall. I train with the goal of entering the ring next year and, with God's help, winning,” Usyk said.

“I will box until I am 41. And then I will build a Sports Academy and train there, and I will train there.”

Oleksandr Usyk has also opened up on fighting young boxing sensation Moses Itauma.

“With Itauma? I won't fight him. He's young. He's still pushing me. And he said he doesn't hit old men. I can't say who I'll be in the ring with because negotiations are underway. I'd be fooling you if I gave you a name,” he added.

Reflecting on his future, the Ukrainian boxer said that his future is in Ukraine, his children are in Ukraine, and when they become adults, it's their choice where they want to live and study.

“My future is in Ukraine. My children are in Ukraine at this stage, but when they become adults, they will choose for themselves where they want to study, where they want to live, where they want to build their lives. It's their choice. If my daughter says she wants to go live in another country, it's her choice. I won't tell her, ‘Oh my God, why, we were born here!” Usyk concluded.