Gattuso says he will leave Italy if team do not qualify for FIFA World Cup

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso applauds fans after the FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers match against Israel at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

Gennaro Gattuso said he will flee Italy if the national team do not qualify for the FIFA World Cup third time in a row.

The 2006 World Cup winner accepted the role of Italy’s coach in June and has done a quite good job in helping revive their chances of making it to next year's tournament that will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Italy defeated Israel by 3-0 on Tuesday, which was the team’s fourth straight triumph under Gattuso, helping them secure a qualification playoffs place for the 2026 World Cup.

Gattuso said that he is aware of the situation and already lives far in Marbella, Spain.

He said that if the team qualifies for the World Cup, he will take credit, and if it do not, then he will flee Italy.

"I'll take credit if I manage to achieve the goal, otherwise I'll go and live far away from Italy," Gattuso, 47, said.

"I'm already a bit far away [with his residence in Marbella, Spain], I'll go even farther. The consequence is that, I'm aware of it."

Italy are in second place in Group I, three points behind Norway. Gattuso’s side will face Moldova on November 13 and host Norway three days later in their last group qualifier.

Despite the pressure of being a coach of the team that have won the World Cup four times and have failed to qualify for the tournament in the last two attempts, Gattuso is happy to be on the job.

He said that there were more experienced people than him available, but the Federation chose him for the job and he is he is working hard to make it possible.

"I've said it before, it is a dream to be here and it's true," Gattuso said.

"There were people with more experience than me, with more experience, and that's why I took this call with great responsibility. I have to thank the Federation, it's president [Gabriele Gravina], and [head of Italy's delegation Gianluigi] Buffon. I didn't think I'd lead the team to 16 goals, but the credit goes to the players. I have little credit.

"We need to continue on this path. Yes, we work so hard and we sleep so little, but we do this, too, because when the victories come, it feels very good."