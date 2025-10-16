Christian Norgaard plots Brondby return after Arsenal spell

An undated photo of Arsenal's Christian Norgaard during a lap of appreciation after the match. — Reuters

Arsenal’s summer signing Christian Norgaard has revealed that the Premier League side will be his last club overseas as he expresses his desire to return to Danish club Brondby once his contract expires with the Gunners.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal from Brentford during the summer and signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year.

So far, he has made only limited appearances in each of the Champions League and EFL Cup, totalling just 91 minutes, as he is currently out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

In a post-match interview, the former Brentford captain said he has hopes to earn more time in Arsenal but confirmed plans to go back to his homeland if things don’t progress as expected.

“I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires,” Norgaard said.

“My contract is two years with an option for a further year. I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction. If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years."

The Denmark international began his career with Lyngby in 2011 before moving to Hamburger SV in 2012. Later, he played for Brondby and then moved to Fiorentina in Italy.

Currently, Norgaard faces stiff competition for a midfield spot from Declan Rice and fellow new signing Martin Zubimendi, who have formed Arteta's preferred pairing.

Arsenal will next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 18 after the international break, where Norgaard will be hoping for a chance to impress.