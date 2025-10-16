Raducanu ends season early after physical struggles

Britain's Emma Raducanu looks on during her round of 32 match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S on September 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu brought an early end to her season prematurely after pulling out of her final two scheduled events in Tokyo and Hong Kong amid physical issues, international media reported on Thursday.

A week after the 22-year-old resigned from her encounter with Ann Li after falling behind 6-1, 4-1 in the Wuhan Open, Raducanu lost to China's Zhu Lin 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in her Ningbo debut on Tuesday following treatment for a back issue.

The British player hoped to carry over her positive US Open performance into the current Asian swing.

Before losing to ninth seed Elena Rybakina, she secured two convincing wins at Flushing Meadows in late August, marking her best run since taking home the trophy in 2021.

The 29th-ranked player in the world will now hope that she has performed well enough to get a seed at the Australian Open the following year.

British media reported that she will continue working with Spanish coach Francisco Roig heading into next season, following a string of changes to her team in recent seasons.

Raducanu has struggled with form and fitness issues since her only Grand Slam triumph as a teenager, but rediscovered her competitive spirit during her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

Following a Wuhan retirement, the British tennis player decided to give a shot at Ningbo and sounded optimistic in her pre-tournament presser.

She won 28 matches this year, notably reaching the semi-finals in Washington in July.