Ticket prices announced for Pakistan, South Africa white-ball series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa, which will be played in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad.

The first T20I is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28.

Tickets for the opening match have been priced at PKR 800 for the VIP enclosure, PKR 700 for the Premium enclosure, PKR 600 for First Class, PKR 400 for the General enclosure, PKR 1,500 for the PCB Gallery, while seats in the Platinum Box are available for PKR 15,000 each.

The second and third T20Is will be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

Ticket prices for both matches in Lahore remain consistent, with VIP enclosure tickets priced at PKR 800, Premium enclosure tickets at PKR 700, First Class tickets at PKR 600, and General enclosure tickets at PKR 400.

Additionally, fans can choose from special enclosures, including the VIP Far End priced at PKR 1,500, the VIP New Pavilion at PKR 2,000, and the VIP Gallery at PKR 2,500.

Meanwhile, the minimum ticket price for the three-match ODI series in Faisalabad has been set at PKR 400.

At Iqbal Stadium, VIP tickets are priced at PKR 800, while First-Class Enclosure tickets cost PKR 600. The VIP Ground Floor tickets are priced at PKR 3,000.

The three ODIs will be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on November 4, 6 and 8.