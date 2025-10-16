Moses Itauma misses out on fight against Kubrat Pulev

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma (second from right). — Instagram/m.itauma

Moses Itauma will miss out on a fight against Kubrat Pulev, as the Bulgarian has decided to clash with Murat Gassiev.

Itauma, who has a 13-0 record, 11 out of which are knockouts, will be headlining Queensberry’s December 13 show at Co-op Live Arena, Manchester.

However, the 20-year-old heavyweight is struggling to find an opponent for himself as many fighters, including Jermaine Franklin and Filip Hrgovic, have rejected the offer.

Itauma himself declined a chance at an IBF world title eliminator with Frank Sanchez.

But it appeared that his problem was solved by the WBA as it ordered him to take on their ‘regular’ champion, Pulev.

The WBA had given 30 days to Itauma and Pulev to make a settlement before the fight heads to purse bids on November 14, and it looked like it's happening.

But now, in a stunning U-turn, it has been revealed that the fight will not happen for now.

Pulev will instead face former unified cruiserweight world champion Gassiev on December 12.

The fight will be part of an IBA Pro 13 card, and the event will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Promoter of the event, Ivaylo Gotzev, is delighted after locking the fight, due to Pulev being eligible for a voluntary defence.

“Despite recent noise, we have an official WBA resolution authorising Kubrat Pulev’s first title defense to be a voluntary, and in line with that, we’ve locked in a terrific opponent in Murat Gassiev for December 12th in Dubai,” Gotzev said.