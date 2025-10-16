Morocco reaches first U-20 World Cup final

Morocco players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout on October 15, 2025. — Reuters

SANTIAGO: Morocco defeated France 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to advance to their first-ever under-20 World Cup final, thanks to a critical stop made by third-string goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi, who came off the bench late in extra time.



Mateo Silvetti scored the game's lone goal against Colombia to advance La Albiceleste's U20S to the title game, and they will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Argentina advanced to their ninth under-20 championship final after defeating Colombia 1-0.

Morocco took the lead thanks to an own goal from French custodian Lisandru Olmeta in the 32nd minute, and midfielder Lucas Michel levelled in the 59th.

Near the end of extra time, with the score tied 1-1 in regulation, Morocco's coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, sent in El Mesbahi for the shootout.

El Mesbahi's water bottle featured a little graphic depicting the potential direction of France's penalty kicks, along with headshots of the team's players.

The strategy worked because El Mesbahi, who had not played in any of Morocco's previous matches at the tournament, stopped France´s last shot from Djylian Nguessan.

Morocco entered a championship match as a result.

Ibrahim Gomis replaced Yanis Benchaouch, Morocco's starting goalie, in the 64th minute when Benchaouch was hurt during regulation time.

Morocco topped its group, beating Spain and Brazil in the process, and then beat South Korea and the United States to reach the semifinals.

The African nation's previous best performance in the tournament was fourth place in 2005.