Mikaela Mayer eyes title fight with Lauren Price

An undated photo of American professional boxer Mikaela Mayer (left). — Instagram/mikaelamayer

Mikaela Mayer has set her sights on facing Lauren Price in an undisputed world welterweight title fight scheduled for February, with the American being keen for the bout to take place on neutral ground rather than the opponent’s home country.

Mayer, the reigning WBO welterweight champion, aims to unify the division against Price, who currently holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

Their fight would determine the first undisputed welterweight champion in women's boxing history.

The 35-year-old spoke about her preparation for the potential fight, stressing that both fighters will be ready for the contest.

“I’ve wanted this fight for a long time, hopefully we'll both be ready for another fight at least by February­­, ideally somewhere neutral,” Mayer said.

"I would prefer a more neutral ground. I haven't had the best luck over in the UK, but I still love the fans over there.”

Price, who captured three crowns earlier this year by defeating Natasha Jonas, has also shown enthusiasm for the fight.

Mayer recently defended her WBO title in a rematch with Sandy Ryan, strengthening her claim for a unification showdown. She has made it clear that Price is her top target once she completes her upcoming fight schedule.

Meanwhile, Price's camp has indicated that negotiations may resume soon, though venue considerations are still ongoing, whether to host the fight in Wales, the United States, or a neutral location.

If confirmed, the match would be one of the biggest ever in women's boxing history, as well as the turning point in the sport's expanding global profile.

It is pertinent to mention that Mayer will first challenge Mary Spencer for the WBA championship in October by moving up to super-welterweight.