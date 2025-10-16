England announce playing XI for first New Zealand T20I

England's Jos Buttler (L) and England's Harry Brook (R) share a joke during the second T20 International cricket match between England and West Indies at Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, south west England, on June 8, 2025. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: England have confirmed their playing XI for the opening T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand, set to be played on October 18 at Hagley Oval.

The visitors have opted for a batting-heavy side with limited bowling options. Jordan Cox, who finished as the highest run-scorer in The Hundred 2025, has retained his place in the lineup after an impressive half-century against Ireland.

Zak Crawley, however, will have to wait for his T20I debut despite being included in the squad on the back of strong performances in The Hundred 2025.

England’s lineup includes four wicketkeeper batters, Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler, offering flexibility in both top and middle order roles.

All-rounders Jamie Overton and Rehan Ahmed have missed out, while pacer Sonny Baker, who endured a difficult start to his international career, will remain on the bench.

Historically, England hold the upper hand in T20Is between the two sides, winning 16 of the 27 encounters, with New Zealand claiming 10 victories and one match ending with no result.

Interestingly, New Zealand have never won a home T20I series against England.

England also boast a perfect record at Christchurch, having won both previous T20Is played at the venue. Their last win there came in 2019 under Eoin Morgan’s leadership against a Tim Southee led side.

England playing XI for first T20I: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.