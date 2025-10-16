Real Madrid’s Guler reacts to comparison of himself and Mbappe to Ronaldo, Ozil

This collage of photos shows Arda Guler (first from left), Kylian Mbappe (second from left), Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) and Mesut Ozil. — X/AFP

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has reacted to the comparison of himself and Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil.

The attacking midfielder is happy that fans compare him and Mbappe to Madrid legends, but he wants the focus to be on the progress and success of the team.

After a slow start at Los Blancos, he has now become a regular part of Xabi Alonso’s side, registering three goals and four assists across competition in all 10 matches this season.

For the unversed, Guler’s four assists have been to Mbappe, which is a prove of their close bond this season. The French forward, meanwhile, has been impressive, scoring 14 goals in 10 matches.

Guler’s playmaking abilities and Mbappe’s goal-scoring skill have drawn comparisons to Ronaldo and Ozil’s chemistry while playing for Real Madrid.

When the Turkish football sensation was asked about the comparison, he said that it is cool, but it should be team first rather than players.

"Me & Mbappé compared with Özil & Cristiano? It’s cool, it’s nice. They’ve done great things. But it’s always the team that goes after the big achievements, never two players," Guler said.

There was an incredible connection between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil as the pair shared 38 joint-goal participations in 149 matches played together, with the German midfielder providing 31 assists to the Portuguese striker.

So far, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe have scored eight goals together in 46 matches for Madrid.

Madrid is set to face Getafe on Sunday in a La Liga game. Los Blancos have received a major boost ahead of the match as Mbappe, who sustained an ankle injury during France's match against Azerbaijan, will be ready to be included in the team for the game.