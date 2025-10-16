Abhishek Sharma crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September 2025

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: India opener Abhishek Sharma has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September 2025, following a string of standout performances at the Asia Cup that showcased his consistency, power, and composure at the crease.

The 25-year-old left-hander outshone teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett to claim the honor after an exceptional run of form that saw him dominate opposition attacks throughout the tournament.

Sharma expressed his delight after being named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month, recognising his impactful performances in crucial T20I matches.

Reflecting on the achievement, he credited his teammates and coaching staff for their constant support and highlighted the team’s fighting spirit and unity that have been key to their recent success.

“It feels great to win this ICC award, and I’m happy that it has come for some important matches where I could contribute to the team’s success,” Abhishek said.

“I’m proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult situations. Our recent T20I record reflects our strong culture and positive mindset. I’m thankful to the team management for their guidance and to all my teammates for their support, as well as the panel for selecting me for this award,” he added.

Abhishek emerged as the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup, amassing 314 runs in seven T20Is at an average of 44.85 and an exceptional strike rate of 200.

His tally included three half-centuries, and his aggressive yet calculated approach at the top of the order set the tone for India’s campaign.

One of his most memorable performances came in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, where his composed and commanding innings helped India secure a place in the final.

During the tournament, he also notched crucial knocks of 75 against Pakistan and 74 against Bangladesh, playing a key role in India’s group-stage success.

His stellar performances propelled him to a career-best 931 rating points in the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings, surpassing the previous record of 919 held by England’s Dawid Malan since 2020.