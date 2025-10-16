NBA: Mavericks dominate Lakers in preseason matchup

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard R.J. Davis and forward Rui Hachimura during the first half at T-Mobile Arena on Oct 15, 2025. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Dallas Mavericks delivered a commanding performance against the Los Angeles Lakers in a 121-94 NBA preseason victory here at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The victory has boosted the Mavericks' preseason record to 3-1, while the Lakers slipped to 1-4, continuing their struggle to find rhythm ahead of the regular season.

Mavericks controlled the game from the second quarter onward, outscoring the Lakers 31-20 in the third and 37-21 in the fourth.

The Lakers had a strong first half, but they could not keep up with the Mavericks' constant offensive pressure.

P.J. Washington led the charge for Dallas with 18 points in 28 minutes, followed closely by Anthony Davis of the Lakers, who also posted 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Dereck Lively II added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas, showcasing dominance in the paint. Cooper Flagg also impressed with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The Lakers' rotation showed promise early, but their bench was outplayed, particularly in the second half. Klay Thompson, recently acquired by the Lakers, was limited to one point in 18 minutes, while D’Angelo Russell and Max Christie contributed modestly with six and seven points, respectively.

The Mavericks’ depth was a clear advantage, with balanced scoring across the roster.

Their defence tightened significantly in the second half, holding the Lakers to just 41 points after halftime.

The Dallas Mavericks will next play against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Centre on October 23. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will hope for their comeback in their next match-up against the Sacramento Kings on October 18th.